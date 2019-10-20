Women entrepreneurs bring local escrow services back to Sonoma County

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 20, 2019, 12:31AM

When Jody Sommerhauser and Cathie Cramer started their own independent title and escrow company in 2009, the local unemployment rate was headed into the double digits and the Great Recession had hit its lowest point.

The big boys in the local real estate industry dismissed their dream of creating an independent and locally owned company in a time of economic crisis. Bankers thought it was a good idea, but everyone else predicted the “these girls” would soon fail, Sommerhauser said.

“This was 2008-2009, at the trough of all that happened to our country,” said Sommerhauser. “It was, I think, our tenacity that held us through.”

“And the determination,” said Cramer, president and CEO of North Coast Title. “We actually heard that directly from a competitor, saying that these girls, quote, are going to lose their shirts, and well that’s all it took for me.”

Only a year earlier, Sommerhauser and Cramer, each with decades of experience working in escrow services, lost their jobs when Financial Title Co. shut down six Sonoma County offices in July 2008. That experience — the lack of control over the future of the company they worked for — rattled the two women.

“If something bad is going to happen, I want it to be because I did it,” said Cramer. “Not because somebody in Colorado had a board meeting and they got mad at somebody else and pulled the line of credit. I don’t want that to happen.”

Title companies play a critical role in the process of buying and selling homes in Sonoma County. They carry out a title search on properties, determining whether the seller actually owns the property and if there are unpaid mortgages, taxes or other legal obligations that would impact their ability to sell it. When the search is completed, they issue title insurance, which protects the owner and their lender from lawsuits disputing title.

Many also serve as escrow officers, holding money from the buyer and the deed from the seller until they are distributed at the completion of the transaction.

In 2009, North Coast Title started with a staff of four people, and today, the company maintains a staff of 15. This month, the company celebrated its 10th anniversary, a milestone that illustrates the value of local ownership and their employees’ detailed knowledge of the county’s title history and geography.

Corporate escrow companies that outsource title research to a centralized research facility can miss a good deal of that history, said Mark Bisordi, North Coast Title’s general manager and sales manager. Bisordi said preliminary title reports based on a simple “computer run” often fall short.

“Because of the nature of the public records, errors created in the chain of title must be corrected or they will be perpetuated into the future,” he said. “Title officers with access to historical records and experience with our local community help to keep the integrity of the shared title records in Sonoma County.”

Robert Ramirez, a broker associate with Century 21 Bundesen in Petaluma, said North Coast Title provides the kind of local service that you can’t get at many other escrow companies. Ramirez said Cramer is “probably the most knowledgeable” title officer in the county and takes his personal escrow business to North Coast Title.

“She understands everything about title and real estate,” he said. “(North Coast Title) is a real service company, they literally will come door to door. You can’t get that with most companies. If you have issues that come up, they just literally figure out a way to solve it.”

Before the financial meltdown more than a decade ago, there were 10 title companies with physical offices in Sonoma County, Bisordi said. During the recession, real estate transactions declined significantly and escrow companies began to shut down in a flurry of acquisitions and closures.

When the bottom fell out of the housing market, LandAmerica and Chicago were absorbed into Fidelity; Financial was absorbed into First American; Liberty closed in 2008; and North American closed regionally in 2008.

By 2009, only five remained — Fidelity, First American, Stewart, Old Republic and Cornerstone. Stewart Title, which in 2005 acquired North Bay Title, the last locally owned independent company, left the county in 2018.

Sommerhauser, North Coast Title’s executive vice president, said there was a time when the local escrow scene was dominated by family-run businesses.

“This was from the beginning of probably the 1920s, when they were abstracting titles, all the way forward until probably the ’80s — there were still a lot of independent companies,” she said.

Locally owned companies started getting “picked up” by state and national companies in the ’90s and 2000s, “when the last of the independent title companies got gobbled up by the big corporations,” Sommerhauser said.

“It started to occur to people that this was a lucrative business, especially if you could cut costs by doing things like outsourcing title (services),” she said. “And so they started saying, ‘OK, well we can gobble these companies up. And we can make more money by recruiting escrow officers and bringing in other revenue streams into these companies. And so it became kind of a feeding frenzy with these bigger companies coming in and fighting for the key people. But when the market started going down, it just crumbled.”

When Financial Title closed in summer 2008, Cramer and Sommerhauser were in management and had been telling the company’s employees the business was profitable. Cramer said she took the closure as a personal blow because she had been representing to employees that the company was sound.

That frustration, of not being in control of their company’s destiny, was at the heart of their decision to start North Coast.

“It’s hard representing the place where you work to (employees) when you don’t have the ultimate power of what’s going on,” said Sommerhauser.

The two entrepreneurs are not only trying to bring back local escrow services, with its attention to detail and accuracy, to Sonoma County. They’re also trying to create a family atmosphere they say was sacrificed as the industry moved from family ownership to corporate dominance.

They themselves recall working long hours as they came up in the business.

“I raised my two children working those kind of crazy hours,” Cramer said. “And I don’t want to see my staff do that with their kids — I missed out on a lot of things.”

This year, the North Bay Business Journal selected North Coast Title as one of the best places to work in Sonoma County.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

