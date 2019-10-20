Women entrepreneurs bring local escrow services back to Sonoma County

When Jody Sommerhauser and Cathie Cramer started their own independent title and escrow company in 2009, the local unemployment rate was headed into the double digits and the Great Recession had hit its lowest point.

The big boys in the local real estate industry dismissed their dream of creating an independent and locally owned company in a time of economic crisis. Bankers thought it was a good idea, but everyone else predicted the “these girls” would soon fail, Sommerhauser said.

“This was 2008-2009, at the trough of all that happened to our country,” said Sommerhauser. “It was, I think, our tenacity that held us through.”

“And the determination,” said Cramer, president and CEO of North Coast Title. “We actually heard that directly from a competitor, saying that these girls, quote, are going to lose their shirts, and well that’s all it took for me.”

Only a year earlier, Sommerhauser and Cramer, each with decades of experience working in escrow services, lost their jobs when Financial Title Co. shut down six Sonoma County offices in July 2008. That experience — the lack of control over the future of the company they worked for — rattled the two women.

“If something bad is going to happen, I want it to be because I did it,” said Cramer. “Not because somebody in Colorado had a board meeting and they got mad at somebody else and pulled the line of credit. I don’t want that to happen.”

Title companies play a critical role in the process of buying and selling homes in Sonoma County. They carry out a title search on properties, determining whether the seller actually owns the property and if there are unpaid mortgages, taxes or other legal obligations that would impact their ability to sell it. When the search is completed, they issue title insurance, which protects the owner and their lender from lawsuits disputing title.

Many also serve as escrow officers, holding money from the buyer and the deed from the seller until they are distributed at the completion of the transaction.

In 2009, North Coast Title started with a staff of four people, and today, the company maintains a staff of 15. This month, the company celebrated its 10th anniversary, a milestone that illustrates the value of local ownership and their employees’ detailed knowledge of the county’s title history and geography.

Corporate escrow companies that outsource title research to a centralized research facility can miss a good deal of that history, said Mark Bisordi, North Coast Title’s general manager and sales manager. Bisordi said preliminary title reports based on a simple “computer run” often fall short.

“Because of the nature of the public records, errors created in the chain of title must be corrected or they will be perpetuated into the future,” he said. “Title officers with access to historical records and experience with our local community help to keep the integrity of the shared title records in Sonoma County.”

Robert Ramirez, a broker associate with Century 21 Bundesen in Petaluma, said North Coast Title provides the kind of local service that you can’t get at many other escrow companies. Ramirez said Cramer is “probably the most knowledgeable” title officer in the county and takes his personal escrow business to North Coast Title.