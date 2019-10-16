Man dies after crashing car into tree on Sebastopol street

A man died after crashing his BMW into a tree on a dead-end Sebastopol street Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities received a call about a collision on Corline Court off of Highway 116 at 3:38 p.m., said Sebastopol Police Chief James Conner. The driver, who was the only person inside the 2001 BMW 325i, had continued straight through the dead-end street and went into a driveway before colliding with a tree. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene, Conner said.

While officers found identification on the victim, Conner declined to release the victim’s identity pending a formal identification from the coroner. He added that officials haven’t yet notified the victim’s family.

Officers are still investigating the cause of the accident, but Conner said there is no evidence that indicates that alcohol was involved in the crash.

Sebastopol Police Officer Cameron Fenske said in an email that no one else was injured in the collision.

