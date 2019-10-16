Man dies after crashing car into tree on Sebastopol street

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 15, 2019, 5:47PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A man died after crashing his BMW into a tree on a dead-end Sebastopol street Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities received a call about a collision on Corline Court off of Highway 116 at 3:38 p.m., said Sebastopol Police Chief James Conner. The driver, who was the only person inside the 2001 BMW 325i, had continued straight through the dead-end street and went into a driveway before colliding with a tree. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene, Conner said.

While officers found identification on the victim, Conner declined to release the victim’s identity pending a formal identification from the coroner. He added that officials haven’t yet notified the victim’s family.

Officers are still investigating the cause of the accident, but Conner said there is no evidence that indicates that alcohol was involved in the crash.

Sebastopol Police Officer Cameron Fenske said in an email that no one else was injured in the collision.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine