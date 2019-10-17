SMART advances sales-tax extension vote for March 2020 ballot

Voters in Sonoma and Marin counties will be asked to decide whether the region’s commuter rail line should be funded for an additional 30 years after SMART on Wednesday formalized its plan to place a quarter-cent sales tax extension on the March ballot.

The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit board spent an hour and a half discussing and fine-tuning the ballot measure before voting unanimously to seek voters’ permission to renew the sales tax. The 12-member board is scheduled to finalize the proposal at its Nov. 6 meeting.

The decision Wednesday nearly brings to close months of appeals from the agency’s top staff to renew the tax about a decade before it is scheduled to expire. The strategy was designed to head off looming financial hurdles from rising debts that would otherwise force deep cuts to current train service and to SMART’s workforce.

Extending the sales tax will require approval from a two-thirds majority of voters. Even in periods with strong economies and low unemployment, many view the threshold for approval as a significant challenge and far from a guarantee.

SMART achieved 65% support across the two counties in 2006, narrowly failing to reach the necessary percentage for passage on its first try in 2006. Two years later, nearly 70% of voters backed Measure Q, granting the rail agency a quarter-cent sales tax that is its main source of funding.

Just over two years since the inception of train service, a recent poll funded by the North Bay Leadership Council showed 69% of voters in the two counties said they would support the extension through 2059. That leaves little margin for error as SMART and its biggest backers now move to mount a vigorous campaign before mail-in ballots go out in early February.

