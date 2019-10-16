EPA bypassed its West Coast team as a feud with California escalated

WASHINGTON — When Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler accused California of allowing “piles of human feces” on city streets to contaminate sewer systems, leaders of the agency’s West Coast region hastily convened an all-hands meeting of the San Francisco staff.

At that meeting, EPA officials informed shocked staff members that Wheeler’s torrent of allegations about the state’s water pollution were exaggerated, according to five current and former EPA officials briefed on internal discussions. Moreover, the Sept. 26 oversight letter delivered like a rocket from Washington had been developed without the knowledge of the California-based staff, which would normally issue such notices.

Instead, it was put together by a small group of political appointees in Washington assigned specifically to target California, according to three current EPA officials.

Senior leaders of the agency defended the process, pointing to legitimate issues with California’s air quality and water systems.

“Unlike previous administrations that were complacent with noncompliance, this administration will not let these serious environmental failures languish,” said Michael Stoker, the administrator of EPA Region 9, which includes California. He added that he was aware of Wheeler’s letter before it went out and agreed that it was warranted.

But the unusual manner in which Wheeler’s accusations were compiled and delivered bolsters suspicions voiced by Gov. Gavin Newsom of California and others that the Trump administration is retaliating against California, a liberal state that has consistently defied the president’s deregulation agenda. In recent weeks the Trump administration has fought bitterly with California over immigration, the president’s tax returns and homelessness.

Tensions between the state and the federal government have increased sharply in recent months, aggravated by a feud over California’s authority under the Clean Air Act to set emissions standards stricter than those of the federal government.

California officials struck a deal in July with four automakers willing to abide by the state’s tougher gas mileage standards in defiance of President Donald Trump, a move that reportedly enraged the president. The EPA then formally revoked California’s authority, which triggered a lawsuit from the state and 13 others that follow California’s stricter standards and want to preserve their authority to enact tougher environmental rules.

In the weeks that followed, the Trump administration made a series of increasingly severe accusations against the state, including the Sept. 26 letter that accused California of failing to meet clean water standards and hundreds of “deficiencies that have led to public health concerns.”

It charged that California was out of compliance on a long list of regulations, including arsenic and lead levels in water, and it detailed a litany of bacteria issues affecting the state’s drinking water. Under normal protocol, the agency’s regional office in California would be in charge of any communications detailing particularly challenging problems, according to the five current and former EPA officials who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to publicly discuss internal agency discussions.

The message from the EPA’s leadership in California has been consistent: Wheeler’s office bypassed the people who know the most about the state and work most closely with state and local officials. The office has been rerouting requests for the data that supports Wheeler’s accusations to Washington because the San Francisco office does not have it. They have also advised staff members concerned that the letters have undermined the EPA’s working relationship with the state to tell their counterparts at California agencies that the letter is purely political and that the regional office had nothing to do with it.

On Tuesday, two senior EPA officials acknowledged that the concerns expressed in the letter did not originate from the regional office. They also asserted that questions over process and turf should not overshadow genuine problems with California’s air and water quality.

California’s senators, Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, both Democrats, have requested that the EPA’s inspector general investigate whether the agency’s accusations against California were politically motivated. Last week more than 600 former EPA officials signed a letter calling for a federal investigation into what they called an “inappropriate threat of use of EPA authority” against California.