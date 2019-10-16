Elizabeth Warren draws criticism during fourth Democratic debate

WESTERVILLE, Ohio - Sen. Elizabeth Warren, whose steady stream of plans have propelled her to the top of the Democratic presidential field, came under sustained attack for the first time during a raucous primary debate here Tuesday that revealed Democrats’ ongoing public struggle to define their beliefs and choose a standard-bearer to take on President Donald Trump.

Warren, D-Massachusetts, faced direct challenges from several of the 11 other candidates onstage, who took her on over her policies, her fitness to serve as commander-in-chief and her willingness to question the motives of Democrats who support less transformational ideas.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, took turns criticizing Warren over her support for Medicare-for-all and her purist approach to populism.

“We’re competing to be president for the day after Trump,” Buttigieg said. “Our country will be horrifyingly polarized, even more than now. After everything we’ve been through, after everything we are about to go through, this country will be even more divided. Why unnecessarily divide this country over health care when there’s a better way to deliver coverage for all?”

The focus on Warren deflected attention from others facing scrutiny entering Tuesday’s debate, which was hosted by CNN and the New York Times.

Former Vice President Joe Biden went for long stretches without surfacing, as the rest of the field appeared reluctant early in the debate to echo Republican criticisms of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his work on the board of a Ukrainian energy company while his father was Obama’s point person there. Attacks on Biden’s more moderate positions were fleeting

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, meanwhile, showed no signs of lingering health trouble in his first public appearance since suffering a heart attack two weeks ago. But he also did not answer questions about his health.

The stage was swollen with a dozen candidates, the most on a debate stage this year. And with several at risk of not making the next set of debates, a number of feisty exchanges were triggered by low-polling candidates still hoping to revive their campaigns. The debate also came at a pivotal time: just four months before the Iowa caucuses, and when the impeachment inquiry that House Democrats have launched against Trump has sucked up most of the political oxygen.

It was the unrelenting onslaught against Warren that most deviated from past gatherings.

Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke of Texas accused Warren of supporting “punitive” tax policy. Businessman Andrew Yang questioned Warren over her plan to break up large technology companies. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, chastised Warren for not agreeing that Trump’s Twitter account should be suspended. Unprompted, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, twice roped Warren into her answers, questioning the senator’s foreign policy credentials.

“I appreciate Elizabeth’s work,” Klobuchar said at one point. “But again, the difference between a plan and a pipe dream is something that you can actually get done.”

The tenor of the debate was the clearest sign yet that Warren’s ascendancy would force her campaign to grapple with the challenges of being the front-runner in a large and unwieldy Democratic field.

Warren fought back against the attacks, casting her challengers as too small-minded or timid for the moment, or as part of an entrenched political system.

“Look, I understand that this is hard, but I think as Democrats, we are going to succeed when we dream big and fight hard, not when we dream small and quit before we get started,” she said.