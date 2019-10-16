Elizabeth Warren draws criticism during fourth Democratic debate

TOLUSE OLORUNNIPA, CHELSEA JANES AND MATT VISER
WASHINGTON POST
October 16, 2019, 6:39AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

WESTERVILLE, Ohio - Sen. Elizabeth Warren, whose steady stream of plans have propelled her to the top of the Democratic presidential field, came under sustained attack for the first time during a raucous primary debate here Tuesday that revealed Democrats’ ongoing public struggle to define their beliefs and choose a standard-bearer to take on President Donald Trump.

Warren, D-Massachusetts, faced direct challenges from several of the 11 other candidates onstage, who took her on over her policies, her fitness to serve as commander-in-chief and her willingness to question the motives of Democrats who support less transformational ideas.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, took turns criticizing Warren over her support for Medicare-for-all and her purist approach to populism.

“We’re competing to be president for the day after Trump,” Buttigieg said. “Our country will be horrifyingly polarized, even more than now. After everything we’ve been through, after everything we are about to go through, this country will be even more divided. Why unnecessarily divide this country over health care when there’s a better way to deliver coverage for all?”

The focus on Warren deflected attention from others facing scrutiny entering Tuesday’s debate, which was hosted by CNN and the New York Times.

Former Vice President Joe Biden went for long stretches without surfacing, as the rest of the field appeared reluctant early in the debate to echo Republican criticisms of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his work on the board of a Ukrainian energy company while his father was Obama’s point person there. Attacks on Biden’s more moderate positions were fleeting

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, meanwhile, showed no signs of lingering health trouble in his first public appearance since suffering a heart attack two weeks ago. But he also did not answer questions about his health.

The stage was swollen with a dozen candidates, the most on a debate stage this year. And with several at risk of not making the next set of debates, a number of feisty exchanges were triggered by low-polling candidates still hoping to revive their campaigns. The debate also came at a pivotal time: just four months before the Iowa caucuses, and when the impeachment inquiry that House Democrats have launched against Trump has sucked up most of the political oxygen.

It was the unrelenting onslaught against Warren that most deviated from past gatherings.

Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke of Texas accused Warren of supporting “punitive” tax policy. Businessman Andrew Yang questioned Warren over her plan to break up large technology companies. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, chastised Warren for not agreeing that Trump’s Twitter account should be suspended. Unprompted, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, twice roped Warren into her answers, questioning the senator’s foreign policy credentials.

“I appreciate Elizabeth’s work,” Klobuchar said at one point. “But again, the difference between a plan and a pipe dream is something that you can actually get done.”

The tenor of the debate was the clearest sign yet that Warren’s ascendancy would force her campaign to grapple with the challenges of being the front-runner in a large and unwieldy Democratic field.

Warren fought back against the attacks, casting her challengers as too small-minded or timid for the moment, or as part of an entrenched political system.

“Look, I understand that this is hard, but I think as Democrats, we are going to succeed when we dream big and fight hard, not when we dream small and quit before we get started,” she said.

The debate also underscored the deep policy divisions that persist among Democrats on issues including health care, abortion, taxes, education, inequality, technology, foreign policy and trade. Health care was perhaps the most contentious issue, as it has been in previous debates.

Moderate candidates pilloried the Medicare-for-all program backed by Warren and Sanders as overly expensive, unworkable and likely to raise costs on middle-class Americans.

“Your signature, senator, is to have a plan for everything, except for this,” Buttigieg said, facing Warren, as he accused her of giving an evasive answer when asked whether Medicare-for-all would lead to tax increases for Americans.

Klobuchar also challenged Warren’s approach more broadly. More than once, she told Warren her idea is “not the only idea.”

Warren insisted that overall costs for the middle class would go down under her plan, while corporations and the wealthy would pay more.

As the debate began, the moment felt particularly tenuous for Biden, whose campaign has been rattled by attacks from Trump about his son, Hunter.

In the days leading up to the debate, Biden and his son launched twin efforts to try to alleviate concerns that Biden is poorly positioned to counter Trump’s baseless charges about his son while at the same time answering concerns about why he allowed the perception of a conflict of interest. Biden has vowed that his administration would not allow family members to conduct overseas business.

“My son did nothing wrong,” he said. “I did nothing wrong.”

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine