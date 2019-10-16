Crashed driver stuck on Calistoga Road overnight

Clearlake resident Steven Dangremond, 69, wasn’t hurt after he swerved to avoid a deer and ran off Calistoga Road Tuesday night. But climbing up the steep embankment he fell and spent the night huddled next to his vehicle until he could get help.

A driver spotted the man about 7:45 a.m. and called for help. Dangremond was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

CHP Officer David deRutte said the Lake County man had come into Santa Rosa Tuesday to have his cell phone looked at. After running his errand and having dinner, he headed home. About 9 p.m., on Calistoga Road near Gates Road, a deer appeared in his path.

“He veered off to avoid it, when off the embankment about 30 feet down,” deRutte said. “He climbed out the sun roof and then started to climb up to the roadway.”

The embankment was steep and the man slipped, hurting himself. Using his cell phone light, he made it to the roadway. But it was dark and he wasn’t sure where he was on Calistoga Road. Without cell service, Dangremond made his way back to a safe spot near his car and waited for daylight, deRutte said.

The driver was sober at the time of the crash, deRutte said.

Sonoma County firefighters, paramedics and CHP officers responded to the call. A tow truck was called to retrieve the wrecked Mazda M3.

Calistoga Road is a major connector route from east Santa Rosa to Napa and Lake counties.

