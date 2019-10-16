Police: Driver speeding before fatal Sebastopol crash

A man who died after crashing into a tree near downtown Sebastopol Tuesday had been speeding on the short, commercial road prior to the crash, according to Sebastopol police.

About 3:40 a.m. the man hit a tree head on, toward the end of Corline Court, a dead‑end road off Highway 116 south of downtown.

The impact crushed the front end of his BMW 325i, pushing it into the passenger compartment. Sebastopol and Gold Ridge firefighters used two sets of extrication tools to cut the roof and door off and quickly got to the man, who’d died, Sebastopol Fire Chief Bill Braga said Wednesday.

The man’s name wasn’t available Wednesday morning, pending notification of his family, according to the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office. Sebastopol police believe he was 52 years old, said Lt. Greg DeVore.

There were no known witnesses to the crash, but the severe damage to the vehicle was an indication of speed and there were no skid marks, indicating he’d used his brakes.

Why he was speeding wasn’t clear, DeVore said.

The investigation into the cause remained ongoing Wednesday. There was no indication of alcohol as a factor, police said Tuesday. But toxicology tests were being conducted, as is standard for a fatal or serious vehicle crash.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.