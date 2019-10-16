Rocked by quakes, San Francisco Bay Area gets another 3.4-magnitude jolt overnight

DON SWEENEY
THE SACRAMENTO BEE
October 16, 2019, 11:45AM
Updated 4 hours ago

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake rattled the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday night, less than 24 hours after a more powerful tremor in the same vicinity, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The latest quake hit at 7:15 p.m. in Pleasant Hill, where a 4.5-magnitude jolt struck Monday night, according to the USGS. Dozens of aftershocks followed that quake.

Some people reported feeling a jolt from the latest quake Tuesday, KGO reported.

“(My) kids thought I was paranoid — that it was my upstairs neighbor,” said Brittany Lynn Swearingen, KPIX reported.

The Bay Area Rapid Transit system warned commuters to be ready for delays as trains are running at reduced speeds while tracks are inspected following the quakes, KRON reported.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes below 4.0 magnitude may be felt by a few people and may not be recognized as an earthquake.

The 4.5-magnitude quake at 10:30 p.m. Monday night was widely felt across the Bay Area and beyond, but no injuries or serious damage has been reported, McClatchy news group reported.

The USGS reported at least 26 aftershocks, some approaching zero magnitude, following the tremor, according to the publication.

A 4.7-magnitude quake hit near Hollister, south of the San Francisco area in Central California, on Tuesday afternoon, McClatchy news group reported.

