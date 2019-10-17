Chris Smith: 11-year-old Jonah shines on TV with paella king Gerard Nebesky

There was just one kid in the class, a hilarious and obviously smart kid, when we took our latest Australian shepherd for training at the Humane Society a couple years ago.

I hoped, upon graduation, that I might see the book-lugging, curly haired Jonah again. Little did I imagine I’d see him on TV.

Earlier this week, the 11-year-old Jonah stole the show on the kids’ version of KQED’s “Check, Please.”

He auditioned to be a citizen restaurant reviewer, got picked and brought a film crew and the episode’s three other young food critics to Santa Rosa and Gerard’s Paella, on Fourth Street.

At one point in the episode, which you can view here if you missed it, Jonah swoons over the papas bravas.

“They’re these potatoes that are crispy but then soft also. And they have this thing called Angry Sauce on them, which is kind of a funny name, ’cause it’s spicy and creamy.”

Imagining why the tater sauce is angry, Jonah pantomimes, “Ow! Why are you eating me?”

...

AMANDA’S A WARRIOR: The mention days ago that 2014 Santa Rosa High ArtQuest grad Taylor Tarantino earned a spot on the L.A. Clippers Spirit dance team caused my email inbox to ping.

Thanks to those who reported that Amanda Pruitt Howard, a 2014 grad of Healdsburg High, has joined an NBA dance team, too.

Mandy is performing this season as a dancer with her home team, the Golden State Warriors.

...

NINE WOMEN of color, all with remarkable lives and with stories to tell, will come together to speak at what looks to be a memorable public luncheon and gathering in Sebastopol on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The hosts, the Filipino American Historical Society and the Japanese American Citizens League, are calling it “Women Inspiring Women: HERstory to Healing.”

It begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Enmanji Temple. Lunch will be catered by “Pasta King” Art Ibleto.

Among the speakers are Pomo leader Rose Hammock, Trisha Hunt of the Tambayan Filipino Eatery in Larkfield, immigration and justice activist Ana Maria Salgado, Nancy Wang of the Redwood Empire Chinese Association and healing practitioner Abi Huff of The Stinging Nettle apothecary in Sonoma Valley.

Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. For tickets or more details, call 707-570-0560.

...

IS BOXING GOOD for kids?

All I know is that enough success stories to fill a book have come out of Double Punches, an after-school program of the Salvation Army.

Coach Richard Lopez can tell you about teens who’ve avoided gangs, found structure in their lives, improved their grades and upgraded their expectations after becoming active in Double Punches.

The peace seekers with MOVES — short for Minimizing Occurrences of Violence in Everyday Society — are honoring Lopez at a luncheon on Friday at Legends at Bennett Valley.

MOVES will present Lopez with the 2019 Bob Tunks Peace Award. If you’d like to attend the awards luncheon, call 707-524-1900.

The sooner the better.

