Oregon climate revolutionary to headline Sebastopol Grange environmental workshop

On the heels of a global climate strike last month that mobilized millions of young people and their elders to fight for action on the environment, the Sebastopol Grange will host a workshop Sunday afternoon aimed at helping parents better define and invigorate their role in the battle.

Oregon activist Mary DeMocker will lead the two-hour session, expanding on her recent book “The Parents’ Guide to Climate Revolution: 100 Ways to Build A Fossil-Free Future, Raise Empowered Kids, and Still Get a Good Night’s Sleep.”

DeMocker, mother of two and co-founder of the 350.org chapter in Eugene, is on a mission to help people turn fear and anxiety about the planet into meaningful steps that go beyond “individual lifestyle changes” and instead assert their authority to promote the kind of broad, systemic change needed to address the climate crisis.

She wants people to worry less about recycling and reusing grocery bags and to think more about the ripest times to hound congressional representatives or attend town hall meetings about legislation that matters. She talks about demanding clean energy, mobilizing around public policy, examining personal finances for opportunities to divest from companies that promote fossil fuels.

“The climate revolution I’m talking about seeks fundamental political, cultural, and technological changes,” DeMocker wrote. “And it’s already going full steam. It’s also fun and rich with potential for personal connection — which is the only kind of revolution that’s going to work, frankly. Plus, this revolution is taking place everywhere, all over the world, which makes it easy to join.”

DeMocker’s presentation, titled “Why We Can Still Build a Thriving Future & Easy Ways to Help,” is part of a series of Sebastopol Carbon Conversations sponsored by The Rahus Institute, in partnership with the Sebastopol Grange. It runs from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The event is free, but preregistration is requested at solarschoolhouse.org/sebastopolcarbonconversations.

“Mary’s book came from the realization that personal green living wasn’t going to be enough,” said Tor Allen, executive director of The Rahus Institute, a Sebastopol nonprofit educational organization focused on renewable energy. “We need to get more civically involved in shaping our future. At this workshop, Mary shares ways for parents, grandparents, teachers, students — or anyone — to feel empowered in the fight for a livable planet and support youths demanding a Green New Deal.”

