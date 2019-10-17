Police searching for missing man, 27, last seen in Santa Rosa Plaza

Santa Rosa police are searching for an at-risk 27-year-old man who has been missing for nearly a week, officers said Wednesday.

Dylan Kurtek was last seen at his job at Charley’s Philly Steaks in Santa Rosa Plaza on Thursday, said Detective Ryan Cogbill in a video Santa Rosa police posted on Twitter and Facebook. Kurtek took a break from his job and never returned, Cogbill said.

Cogbill described Kurtek as a white man with brown hair and hazel eyes, standing at 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 185 pounds. Kurtek was last seen wearing a dark polo shirt, khaki pants, black shoes and possibly a black hat with the restaurant’s logo on it. Officials did not elaborate on why Kurtek was considered at-risk.

Cogbill said Kurtek has walked away and gone missing before, but was located within seven hours in the past. The last time he went missing, he walked from Santa Rosa to Sonoma, which is where his father lives.

Santa Rosa police received a tip that Kurtek may have been seen walking in the Mission Heights neighborhood in Sonoma on Friday, Cogbill said.

Anyone with information about Kurtek’s whereabouts is asked to contact Santa Rosa Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, which handles missing person cases, at 707-543-3590.

