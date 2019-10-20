Rohnert Park roller derby leagues, lessons an escape for adults, youths

Fourth-graders Xitlaly Avalos and Milla Budesa were zipping around the rink at Cal Skate Rohnert Park on a recent evening, roller skating to loud rock music as colorful overhead lights swirled upon them. This was no open-skate session, though: These girls mean business.

They’re learning the finer points of roller derby through Rohnert Park-based Resurrection Roller Girls, a flat track roller derby league with a roster of more than two dozen competitive and recreational skaters.

Its Junior Roller Derby League for skaters 7 to 17 is the only juniors program in the North Bay. Although Resurrection Roller Girls is for women, the junior league welcomes all young skaters, including transgender and nonbinary kids and teens.

Many juniors skate for skill-building and fun, but some — like Xitlaly and Milla — hope to one day compete in bouts as members of Resurrection Roller Girls.

“I’m doing this for fun, and I want to be on the team when I get older,” said Milla, 9, of Sebastopol. She’s participated in the junior league for two years. “You get to play around at first, but some of it’s challenging, like when you hold hands and go backwards.”

Nine-year-old Xitlaly, who lives in Cotati, has attended juniors sessions for about a year. She was a bit hesitant at first, but didn’t let that stop her. “It was hard at first, but in my opinion it’s fun,” Xitlaly said.

Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face” was playing as the girls went through drills to learn the snowplow, a technique for slowing down or stopping. Legs extended in a widened stance, they turned their toes inward to decrease momentum. It’s one of many moves helping juniors build confidence and athletic ability.

Developing teamwork and sportsmanship is equally important, said Brandie Mein, who helps instruct the juniors and has been a member of Resurrection Roller Girls since 2011, the year both programs were founded.

Mein, 43, better known at the rink by her roller derby name, Krash, said there are numerous benefits to skaters of all ages. Roller derby is about athleticism and camaraderie, with hopes of the sport being added to the Olympic Games.

“It’s definitely more of a serious sport than showmanship,” said Mein, a Santa Rosa mother of two and a property manager and real estate agent. Though there’s a “higher turnover rate” compared to other sports, “The ones who do stick around are really competitive. They’re hooked not so much on the sport but on the community we have.”

As a full contact sport, roller derby is perceived as rough and tumble, but players build strong bonds, are supportive of one another and assist with volunteer efforts. In recent months, Resurrection Roller Girls helped out at Blind Scream Haunted House in Santa Rosa, the Lagunitas Beer Circus in Petaluma, and helped clean up after Fourth of July festivities in Rohnert Park. They’ve raised money and awareness for numerous nonprofits and social causes at their home bouts and community functions.

Kaley Mounts of Santa Rosa, a 27-year-old special education teacher, serves as coaching director for the women’s league. She said the sport “has a huge queer presence” and is particularly welcoming “to women who’ve been left out of a lot of sports.”