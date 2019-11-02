Subscribe

Sebastopol’s Antique Society a fun yet massive window into times past

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 2, 2019
If you go

What: The Antique Society — A Vintage Marketplace, a single-level 20,000-square-foot antique collective with 125 dealers.

Where: 2661 Gravenstein Highway S., along Antique Row in Sebastopol

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, closed major holidays

Details: Call 707-829-1733, or visit antiquesociety.com or facebook.com/theantiquesociety

Food: The Society Bakery and Cafe is on site, offering brunch, lunch, coffee, pastries and desserts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Tuesdays. Call 707-861-9665 or visit societybakerycafe.net.

The treasure hunt was underway for Denise and Nora Murphy, who drove 60 miles from Walnut Creek to Sebastopol’s Antique Society — A Vintage Marketplace, to browse for unusual finds and one-of-a-kind curiosities.

The mother-daughter duo wasn’t looking for anything specific, although Denise Murphy enjoys searching for vintage goods like fine china, silver, crystal and linens.

Her 31-year-old daughter is trying to minimize her belongings right now, as she eyes job opportunities teaching English in foreign countries.

Still, Nora Murphy said, “I have kind of a glass bottle addiction.”

Like many people who visit the Antique Society, just stepping into the 20,000-square-foot collective is an adventure in itself. With 125 dealers offering everything from Victorian- era antiques to psychedelic 1960s memorabilia, the fun is in the discovery.

Sure, the Murphys say, they could do a quick Internet search or visit popular online auction sites to score a treasure, but there’s nothing like seeing — and touching — the real deal. “It’s like a person,” Nora Murphy said, “how do you know you’re attracted?”

Angela and Bryan Vidinsky know the feeling. They took ownership of the Antique Society in March, when Lorie Silver retired after 30 years. She and her husband founded the collective, which grew from a few thousand square feet and a handful of dealers in its earliest days to what’s now the largest collective in Sonoma County.

Searching for vintage treasures, antiques and retro collectibles is more than shopping — it can be an emotional experience, the Vadinskys said, with discoveries evoking childhood memories or warm reminders of loved ones long departed.

“Old pieces just tell a story. I love thinking about where it’s been and who it appealed to,” said Angela Vidinsky, a former stay-at-home mom who also is a dealer at the collective and works in property staging and design. “It’s something that reminds you of your grandmother, or whatever it is. It’s that human connection.”

Nora Murphy said there’s also great value in recycling and repurposing goods, often at a cost savings. “For millennials like me, we have a growing appreciation for sustainability of antique stores and thrift shops.”

The Vidinskys appreciate that sentiment, noting that secondhand goods help reduce the carbon footprint and keep items from the landfill. They’ve met buyers who transform items, like old typewriters into artwork and funky suitcases into stereo speakers.

Many people, Angela Vidinsky said, including “very hip young people,” search the Antique Society for interesting objects to enhance their decor. “Creative decorating adds a sense of warmth and comfort.”

Her husband, who works in commercial real estate, collects old vinyl records and knows that satisfying feeling of finding an especially cool LP. “There’s a thrill to it,” he said. ”Everyone has their thing.”

The Marin couple, both in their 40s, have been surprised by some of the items that have come across the collective. There was an oversized vintage M&M once used as a display; a 1960s replica of a King Arthur suit of armor; a prayer bench from a Catholic church; and a beaded crown once worn by royal members of an African tribe. All were purchased without hesitation.

“The time to buy an antique you love,” said Angela Vidinsky, “is when you see an antique you love.”

Housed in an art deco building constructed in the 1930s, the Antique Society draws visitors “for a million different reasons,” she said. There are those searching to expand their collections; browsers who just might find a kitschy or whimsical little something singing out to them; couples searching for the perfect piece of furniture (farmhouse and midcentury styles are especially popular); and teens and young adults having fun looking at merchandise crafted long before they were born.

About 15% of sales is for resale, with interior designers, other dealers, professional buyers for hotel or store displays, photo stylists and photographers among those on the hunt. “It goes upstream,” Angela Vidinsky said.

Set designers and property masters have purchased Antique Society items that ended up in such films as “Radio Flyer,” “Phenomenon” and “Scream.”

For some, there’s a sense of nostalgia, whether they’re discovering 1980s Nintendo trading cards (two for $1.50, with Mario and Zelda as options); gold and teal 1950s barware featuring paddlewheel boats ($6 each or two for $10); or a circa 1945 decorative McCoy flower blossom wall pocket in mint condition ($35).

Don’t overlook the pair of old Canadian snowshoes ($65); the 1930s Mickey Mouse lamp that’s been reduced from $525 to $400; the Harolds Club 25-cent slot machine, in as-is condition ($495); the old-time wooden file cabinet priced at $385; or the vintage “The Three Bears” Little Golden Book that’s appreciated to $10 from its original price of 29 cents.

“Anything that’s one-off or a unique piece, that’s what gets noticed and that’s what sells,” Bryan Vidinsky said.

From an ever-changing inventory of cultural relics, artwork or vintage clothing, to architectural salvage and antique jewelry, there’s something to appeal to just about every taste and budget. Also, “People really love ephemera, old postcards, snapshots, old maps,” Angela Vidinsky said. “We really are able to offer something for everyone, and we do.”

And just where is all the merchandise sourced? “It’s a secret not to be told,” she said with a laugh. Dealers visit estate sales, auction houses, flea markets, private collectors, thrift stores and yard sales. “You just never know what you’re going to find. For me, that’s the biggest part of the appeal.”

Bryan Vidinsky said many of the Antique Society’s longtime dealers rely on the relationships they’ve built up over their years in the business. “They’re just very well- connected. That’s a big thing, knowing people and being in the business.”

Most dealers are from Sonoma County, although some come from as far away as Southern California.

Rick Petteford of Sebastopol has sold goods at the Antique Society for more than 20 years. He has two spaces, offering midcentury furnishings and “traditional antiques” including early California artwork and pottery and small handcrafted items, like a finely woven “very desirable” $485 Hupa ceremonial hat worn by tribal members in Del Norte County.

A former potter, Petteford, 69, makes a full-time living as an antiques dealer. He considers himself “a bit of a dinosaur” because he’s held out on using the Internet for sales. His personal connections have helped him score many unique finds. Among them: a wooden washing machine, circa 1900, that was rescued from a barn in Petaluma. “I thought it was a great relic,” he said. The asking price is $245.

“Seeing an object in person and getting a feel for it is quite important,” Petteford said. “That’s for dealers as much as for customers.”

Plus, the interactions between sellers and buyers enhance the shopping experience. “I get to meet my customers and get to know what they like. I see that smile on their face when they find something they’ve been looking for,” he said.

Bryan Vidinsky said that’s why shopping in person is such a rewarding experience. “Community is a huge thing here.”

