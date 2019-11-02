Sebastopol’s Antique Society a fun yet massive window into times past

Food: The Society Bakery and Cafe is on site, offering brunch, lunch, coffee, pastries and desserts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Tuesdays. Call 707-861-9665 or visit societybakerycafe.net.

The treasure hunt was underway for Denise and Nora Murphy, who drove 60 miles from Walnut Creek to Sebastopol’s Antique Society — A Vintage Marketplace, to browse for unusual finds and one-of-a-kind curiosities.

The mother-daughter duo wasn’t looking for anything specific, although Denise Murphy enjoys searching for vintage goods like fine china, silver, crystal and linens.

Her 31-year-old daughter is trying to minimize her belongings right now, as she eyes job opportunities teaching English in foreign countries.

Still, Nora Murphy said, “I have kind of a glass bottle addiction.”

Like many people who visit the Antique Society, just stepping into the 20,000-square-foot collective is an adventure in itself. With 125 dealers offering everything from Victorian- era antiques to psychedelic 1960s memorabilia, the fun is in the discovery.

Sure, the Murphys say, they could do a quick Internet search or visit popular online auction sites to score a treasure, but there’s nothing like seeing — and touching — the real deal. “It’s like a person,” Nora Murphy said, “how do you know you’re attracted?”

Angela and Bryan Vidinsky know the feeling. They took ownership of the Antique Society in March, when Lorie Silver retired after 30 years. She and her husband founded the collective, which grew from a few thousand square feet and a handful of dealers in its earliest days to what’s now the largest collective in Sonoma County.

Searching for vintage treasures, antiques and retro collectibles is more than shopping — it can be an emotional experience, the Vadinskys said, with discoveries evoking childhood memories or warm reminders of loved ones long departed.

“Old pieces just tell a story. I love thinking about where it’s been and who it appealed to,” said Angela Vidinsky, a former stay-at-home mom who also is a dealer at the collective and works in property staging and design. “It’s something that reminds you of your grandmother, or whatever it is. It’s that human connection.”

Nora Murphy said there’s also great value in recycling and repurposing goods, often at a cost savings. “For millennials like me, we have a growing appreciation for sustainability of antique stores and thrift shops.”

The Vidinskys appreciate that sentiment, noting that secondhand goods help reduce the carbon footprint and keep items from the landfill. They’ve met buyers who transform items, like old typewriters into artwork and funky suitcases into stereo speakers.

Many people, Angela Vidinsky said, including “very hip young people,” search the Antique Society for interesting objects to enhance their decor. “Creative decorating adds a sense of warmth and comfort.”

Her husband, who works in commercial real estate, collects old vinyl records and knows that satisfying feeling of finding an especially cool LP. “There’s a thrill to it,” he said. ”Everyone has their thing.”

The Marin couple, both in their 40s, have been surprised by some of the items that have come across the collective. There was an oversized vintage M&M once used as a display; a 1960s replica of a King Arthur suit of armor; a prayer bench from a Catholic church; and a beaded crown once worn by royal members of an African tribe. All were purchased without hesitation.

“The time to buy an antique you love,” said Angela Vidinsky, “is when you see an antique you love.”