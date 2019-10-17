California prison agency spent $12,000 on retirement party

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 17, 2019, 7:59AM

ACRAMENTO — A newspaper investigation finds a California prison agency spent $12,000 in public money on a retirement party with 300 guests for a longtime manager.

The Sacramento Bee on Wednesday cites records that show the Prison Industry Authority paid for food, equipment, supplies and luxury portable toilets for a Jan. 25 luncheon for Chuck Pattillo. The restrooms were outfitted with flowers, artwork and mints and cost $5,700.

The report says two dozen employees took time out of two workdays for the event at a Folsom State Prison warehouse. Women in a prison culinary program prepared food.

The authority, which trains inmates for technical careers, declined to answer questions about specific expenditures and who authorized them.

At least two government agencies have opened investigations into the spending based on the Bee's inquiries.

