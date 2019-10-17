SSU police launch investigation of reported rape on Rohnert Park campus

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 17, 2019, 12:51PM
Updated 12 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Sonoma State University police Monday launched an investigation into a reported rape on Oct. 4 in an area of student housing on the east side of the Rohnert Park campus, according to the school’s crime log.

This is at least the sixth reported rape this year on the Sonoma State campus.

The alleged sexual assault early this month occurred at the school’s Beaujolais Village that includes apartments, laundry rooms, a community building and a pool and spa, the university’s website shows. The alleged assault happened there about 12:30 a.m., the log said.

Campus police officers learned about the sexual assault Monday, according to the SSU crime log. A university spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

College officials did not notify the campus by posting an alert about this reported rape as of Thursday morning on the SSU police department’s website. When certain crimes occur on U.S. college campuses, officials are required under federal law to issue what’s called a “timely warning” to alert university communities.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine