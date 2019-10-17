SSU police launch investigation of reported rape on Rohnert Park campus

Sonoma State University police Monday launched an investigation into a reported rape on Oct. 4 in an area of student housing on the east side of the Rohnert Park campus, according to the school’s crime log.

This is at least the sixth reported rape this year on the Sonoma State campus.

The alleged sexual assault early this month occurred at the school’s Beaujolais Village that includes apartments, laundry rooms, a community building and a pool and spa, the university’s website shows. The alleged assault happened there about 12:30 a.m., the log said.

Campus police officers learned about the sexual assault Monday, according to the SSU crime log. A university spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

College officials did not notify the campus by posting an alert about this reported rape as of Thursday morning on the SSU police department’s website. When certain crimes occur on U.S. college campuses, officials are required under federal law to issue what’s called a “timely warning” to alert university communities.