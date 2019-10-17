Woman who livestreamed Central California crash that killed her sister arrested again

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 17, 2019, 1:27PM
Updated 12 minutes ago

STOCKTON — A California woman released on parole after serving a sentence for driving drunk while livestreaming a crash that killed her younger sister has been arrested after crashing a car during a police pursuit.

The Stockton Police Department says in a news release officers arrested 20-year-old Obdulia Sanchez Thursday on weapons and traffic charges.

It says officers tried to stop Sanchez for a vehicle code violation, but she did not pull over. She crashed near a highway on-ramp and was arrested.

Sanchez was sentenced to six years and four months in prison for driving under the influence and her sister's death. She was released last month after receiving credit for good behavior.

Prosecutors say Sanchez livestreamed on Instagram while driving. The video shows her taking her hands off the steering wheel.

