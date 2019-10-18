Missing Santa Rosa man found safe in Sonoma

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 17, 2019, 5:27PM
A 27-year-old man who was missing for nearly a week was found safe at his father’s house in Sonoma early Thursday morning, Santa Rosa police said.

The man, Dylan Kurtek, told police that he left because he wanted a break, Sgt. Kyle Philp said in an email.

Santa Rosa police informed the public via social media posts Wednesday that Kurtek had been missing since Oct. 10, when he went on break from his job at Charley’s Philly Steaks in Santa Rosa Plaza and didn’t return to work.

Kurtek has gone missing before, police said. Last time, he walked from Santa Rosa to his father’s house in Sonoma as well.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

