SMART cancels last 2 trains for Larkspur testing on Oct. 19

SMART has canceled its last two trains Saturday night to make way for finishing testing along the new 2-mile extension to Larkspur.

As a result, the final southbound train will depart the station near Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport at 3:16 p.m. and arrive in San Rafael at 4:23 p.m. The last northbound train will depart San Rafael at 4:55 p.m. and arrive to the airport stop at 6:02 p.m.

The rail line’s 7:23 p.m. train southbound and 8:50 p.m. train northbound — both of which typically experience low ridership — will not run.

Farhad Mansourian, general manager of Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit, made the announcement at the SMART board’s meeting Wednesday. The elimination of the two trains will allow final stages of safety testing, which require the sounding of the system’s emergency horn, to take place between the hours of 6 and 11 p.m. rather than occurring overnight.

Mansourian told the agency’s board that testing is now 99% complete and Saturday night should complete the process if everything goes as expected. No date has been announced for service to start to SMART’s new southern terminus, but the cancellations will allow plans for it to begin by the end of the year to remain on track.

