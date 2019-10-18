3 grass fires burn near Highway 37, temporarily halting traffic

CHANTELLE LEE AND NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 17, 2019, 9:31PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Three grass fires broke out along Highway 37 within about 20 minutes of each other Thursday afternoon, halting traffic on a section of the busy commuter road for about an hour.

The first fire was reported to dispatchers at Highway 37 near Lakeville Highway about 1 p.m., a Redcom dispatcher said. Dispatchers learned of a second blaze along the highway just east of Sears Point about 20 minutes later, the dispatcher said. Another fire, which also began about 1 p.m. along Highway 37, was near Skaggs Island in Solano County.

The first fire spread to 20 acres before firefighters contained it at 4:26 p.m., a dispatcher said. Crews also stopped the forward progress of the second blaze, keeping it to 5-6 acres, Cal Fire Capt. Jeff Hoag said.

The eastbound lane of the highway near Skaggs Island Road was blocked off to traffic by 1:41 p.m., a CHP incident website showed. The roadway was reopened just before 3 p.m.

No structures were damaged and no one was injured by the two fires in Sonoma County, but smoke from the Lakeville Highway-area was visible in neighboring Marin County, prompting the Marin County Sheriff’s Office to issue an alert to residents.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee. You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.

