Santa Rosa school employee arrested on suspicion of sending sexually explicit messages to teen

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 17, 2019, 8:37PM
Updated 26 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A Santa Rosa woman who worked part-time at a local elementary school was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of sending sexually explicit messages to a 14-year-old boy.

Sandra Lee Champie, 54, was booked into Sonoma County Jail on charges of contact with a minor to commit a criminal offense and lewd and lascivious acts with a child, said Lt. Dan Marincik of the Santa Rosa Police Department. The arrest came after Champie had been messaging the boy, who is not a student at the school where the woman works, for several months.

On Sept. 27, the boy’s mother told Santa Rosa police officers that she suspected that an adult female had been sending inappropriate messages to her son through a social media platform. Detectives from the domestic violence and sexual assault unit found that the boy had been exchanging sexually explicit messages with an adult woman who had been using a fake profile for several months to pose as an underage girl.

Marincik said the victim’s parents suspected that the individual was Champie. Champie and the victim knew each other prior to this incident, Marincik said, although he declined to specify how they knew each other to protect the identity of the victim. Before this incident, Champie had been texting the boy frequently. Marincik said that while the texts were not sexual in nature, the frequency and number of messages concerned the boy’s parents.

“I think any time that you have an adult sending numerous texts to a juvenile, that can sometimes raise a red flag,” Marincik said.

Investigators corroborated the family’s suspicions and identified Champie as the suspect who had created the fake profile to message the victim.

Officers stopped Champie in her car at 2:38 p.m. Wednesday near Vallejo Street and Farmers Lane, Marincik said. After she was interviewed by a detective, she was booked into the county jail.

Champie is employed part-time at Madrone Elementary School as a noontime supervisor for 1 hour and 45 minutes weekly, meaning that she supervises students during their lunch period, said Rincon Valley Union School District Superintendent Tracy Smith. Smith said Champie worked for the district for seven years, and was placed on administrative leave Thursday.

The victim is not a student at Madrone Elementary School, and Marincik said detectives don’t believe that Champie had any inappropriate contact with students at the school. He added that there is no information to suggest that any inappropriate physical contact occurred between Champie and the victim.

Champie was released from custody Wednesday evening.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine