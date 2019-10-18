Healdsburg police still searching for man who groped female jogger

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 17, 2019, 11:59PM

Healdsburg police released photos Thursday of the man suspected of grabbing a woman’s buttocks while she was jogging over the weekend.

The woman was running north on Grove Street about 5:21 p.m. Sunday, approaching the railroad tracks by Healdsburg Avenue, when the suspect came up from behind her and grabbed her butt. The suspect then climbed over a fence and walked south along the railroad tracks toward the Healdsburg Community Center, police said. Officers searched the area but were not able to find the suspect.

The suspect was described as a man in his early to mid-20s and who was approximately 6 feet tall and had a medium build. He was clean-shaven and had straight black, shoulder-length hair. He was last seen wearing a black jumpsuit-style jacket and black-colored sweatpants.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

