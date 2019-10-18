Four men arrested after explosion at Sebastopol-area fourplex that displaced 14 residents

An explosion at a Sebastopol-area fourplex that sent two men to the hospital with burns and displaced 14 people Thursday night is being investigated by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office after first responders found evidence of suspected hash oil production, officials said.

Four men were arrested in connection with the incident, which also left two cats and a dog with burns, sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said.

The explosion was reported to dispatchers about 9:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of Industrial Avenue, located just south of the Sebastopol city limits off of Highway 116, according to Redcom, the county’s emergency dispatch center.

Firefighters from the Gold Ridge Fire Protection District as well as the Sebastopol Fire Department were sent to the scene, where they found two men with burns, mostly to their arms, and damage to a lower-level unit where the explosion came from, Gold Ridge Fire Chief Shepley Schroth-Cary. A TV and desk in a neighboring unit were knocked down in the impact of the blast, Schroth-Cary said, and one wall was blown off its foundation, Valencia said.

“The door was completely blown off the hinges and the wall was completely pushed out,” Schroth-Cary said.

The two men with burns, one who said he lived at the home, were rushed to the Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital by ambulance Thursday night. First responders also found a dog from the unit with singed hairs and several cats that were injured in the blast. The dog’s owner declined treatment for the animal.

The Sheriff’s Office was called in to investigate the explosion after firefighters located evidence consistent with hash oil production in the unit, Schroth-Cary said.

Fourteen residents of the fourplex were displaced from the explosion, Schroth-Cary said. The blast caused roughly $20,000 in damage, including the blown-out wall and a burned kitchenette in the lower-level unit where the explosion originated, he added. The Red Cross offered affected families a place to sleep overnight but each made other sleeping arrangements, Schroth-Cary said.

The fourplex will remain closed pending a visit by Sonoma County building inspectors, who need to ensure residents they can safely return to the home, Schroth-Cary said.

“Because of the damage to the walls, we’re concerned about the wiring and the gas lines.” Schroth-Cary said. “(They’re) making sure they weren’t compromised from the explosion.”

One suspect was booked into the Sonoma County jail, while another man was cited but released, due to unspecified medical issues. The other two suspects were arrested but released to the custody of the hospital, authorities said. None of their names were immediately available.