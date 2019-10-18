Rohnert Park mobile home park fire displaces 3

Three people were displaced Friday morning by a fire at Rohnert Park mobile home park that destroyed one unit.

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the Rancho Grande senior mobile home park on Circulo Lujo following the report of fire from a neighbor just before 10 a.m.

A man who lived in the unit was transported to Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital with injuries from smoke inhalation, while medics treated and released a woman and another man who also lived in the mobile home at the scene, fire officials said.

Rohnert Park’s Department of Public Safety, along with a fire engines from each of the Sonoma County and Santa Rosa fire departments, as well as an engine and battalion chief from Rancho Adobe, responded to the fire near the intersection of Snyder Lane and Keiser Avenue. Two ambulances were also sent, according to fire emergency dispatch.

The homeowner told firefighters he believed the fire started in the mobile home’s bathroom, according to Rohnert Park Deputy Chief Mike Bates.

Investigators would not be able to make a determination until after crews had finished mop-up work to ensure nothing could reignite and reach neighboring units just 10 feet away, he said.

The senior retirement community dates to late-1960s and has more than 300 lots for mobile units.

Crews arrived to see flames overtake the unit and a large column of heavy smoke escaping from the roof, said Bates.

Blocked entry points and low visibility forced firefighters to knock out the unit’s windows to clear smoke and battle the blaze from the exterior to protect other nearby housing units once the residents were vacated.

“There was a lot of stuff in there. Every nook and cranny was filled. At least two of the doors were blocked, so we couldn’t gain access,” said Bates

Members of the city’s dual police and fire department were still hosing down a charred mess of scorched furniture and personal belongings of the crowded unit late into the morning.

Aside from an assortment of chairs and couches, the mobile home housed a functioning hot tub as well as baby grand piano in front of one of the unit’s doors.

The walls of the mobile home were still intact once firefighters knocked down the fire within a half hour.

The unit was still thought to be a total loss, estimated at $154,000 in addition to the cost to replace the contents of the home, according to Bates.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

