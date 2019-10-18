Los Angeles real estate developer gets 1 month in college admissions scheme

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 18, 2019, 10:47AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

BOSTON — A California real estate developer has been sentenced to one month in prison for paying $75,000 to cheat on his daughter's college entrance exam.

Robert Flaxman was sentenced Friday in Boston's federal court. The 63-year-old Los Angeles resident pleaded guilty in May to a single count of fraud and conspiracy in a deal with prosecutors.

Authorities say Flaxman paid $75,000 to have a test proctor feed his daughter answers on her ACT exam in 2016. They say she used the score to get into an undisclosed college that suspended her for a semester after the scheme was uncovered.

Prosecutors had recommended eight months in prison. Flaxman's lawyers pushed for supervised release and community service.

Flaxman is owner and CEO of Crown Realty & Development, Inc., a commercial real estate developer.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine