$40 million dollars later, the Finley Foundation is winding down

Norma Person will likely miss giving money away, by the millions.

“I must say, I do enjoy it. I’ve met some really wonderful people that way,” Person said at her home on a hill where Santa Rosa meets the Valley of the Moon.

The long-ago graduate of Ursuline High School has demurely relished her role in dispensing dollars to an array of local nonprofits.

The money was set aside and invested for community give-back by her late husband, former Press Democrat publisher Evert Person, and before that by the newspaperman’s in-laws from his marriage to the late Ruth Finley Person. Ruth Person’s parents, Ernest and Ruth W. Finley, ran The Press Democrat from 1897 until 1973.

Said Norma Person, “I like to stay in the background, because that’s where I belong.” As she’s served as president of the Ernest L. and Ruth W. Finley Foundation, founded in 1967, she’s been ever mindful that the money she dispenses flowed from her late husband and from the family of his first wife.

Norma Person’s primary question as she and two fellow foundation board members have received, investigated and either granted or declined funding requests has been, “What would Evert do?”

“I have always tried to follow Evert’s spirit,” she said, adding that her late husband was most passionate about education, the arts and children’s access to them and assisting people in need.

It’s been a great run: the Finley Foundation has granted Sonoma County community organizations more than $40 million. But it is approaching the end.

“It comes a time there’s no more left,” said Norma Person, part of the group of investors who returned The Press Democrat to local ownership in 2012.

The charitable foundation she runs with Brad Bollinger, publisher of the North Bay Business Journal, and accountant John Comyns hasn’t run out of money. But the fund’s uncommitted funds are drawing down, and 2020 will be the final year that local nonprofits can apply for grants.

Person, Bollinger and Comyns are working to get the word out so that Sonoma County service organizations seeking money for projects can get started on applications next year, and so that nonprofits that have relied on the foundation for major funding can begin looking for other sources of revenue.

Evidence of the good done by Finley Foundation grants exists all around the county. Among the leading beneficiaries are projects of:

— The Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

— Santa Rosa’s Finley Community Center and its Person Senior Wing.

— The Children’s Museum of Sonoma County.

— Social Advocates for Youth’s Dream Center.

— Becoming Independent, which serves adults with developmental disabilities.

— The Redwood Empire Food Bank.

Beneficiaries, all from Sonoma County, tell of being impacted profoundly by the support they received from the Finley Foundation and, in some instances, from Ruth or Evert Person in addition to the foundation grants.

“I can say I don’t believe we’d be here if not for them,” said Rick Nowlin, president and CEO of the nonprofit LBC arts complex.

Nowlin observed that Evert and Ruth Person were among the 12 families that founded the center at a former church at Highway 101 and Mark West Springs Road. The family’s impact on the arts enterprise is clear from the name of the main hall: the 1,600-seat Ruth Finley Person Theater.