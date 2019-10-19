Santa Rosa police arrest man after finding loaded firearm, suspected meth

A Santa Rosa man was arrested on drug and gun possession charges early Friday morning after a police officer searched his parked car and found a loaded firearm and a substance police believe is meth.

An officer was completing a security check in the parking lot of a hotel on Cleveland Avenue at 1:52 a.m. Friday when he spotted two people loitering in a parked car, Santa Rosa police said. The man in the driver’s seat seemed nervous, police said, as the officer began a search of him and the car. When the officer conducted his search, he discovered a loaded .40-caliber semi-automatic firearm and about 3.25 ounces of suspected meth.

The officer also found evidence that the suspect intended to sell the substance, police said. He discovered that the suspect was a guest at the hotel and identified him as Cesar Vasquez-Lopez, 40.

Vasquez-Lopez is a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms, police said. He was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on gun charges, including possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle and upon the person, carrying a loaded firearm in public, firearm possession by a person convicted of a violent offense and felon in possession of a firearm. He also was charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of drugs while armed with a loaded firearm.

Santa Rosa police determined that the passenger in the car was not connected to the controlled substance sales.

