California names director for wildfire safet

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on a massive power shut-off last week in Northern California (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has named the first director of a new Wildfire Safety Division.

Newsom said Friday that Caroline Thomas Jacobs will head the new division under the state's utility regulator. It comes as Pacific Gas & Electric faces scrutiny over its recent decision to shut off power to 700,000 customers because of wildfire threats.

The Wildfire Safety Division was created earlier this year. It's tasked with overseeing utilities' safety plans. California officials have found utility equipment to be the cause of some major wildfires.

Thomas Jacobs has worked in emergency services for the state since 2014.

__

3:15 p.m.

California's top utilities regulator says she's astounded by the lack of basic preparation Pacific Gas & Electric officials took in readying for a pre-emptive power shut-off that affected more than 2 million people.

California Public Utilities Commission President Marybel Batjer said at an emergency meeting Friday that the utility failed on so many levels on simple matters.

PG&E shut off power to 700,000 customer accounts as a wildfire prevention method. Customers complained of overloaded call centers and a website that crashed throughout the Oct. 9 event.

Local officials said they were left in the dark as well.

___