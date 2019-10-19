1 pedestrian killed in 2-car collision in northwest Santa Rosa

A pedestrian was killed Friday afternoon in northwest Santa Rosa when two cars collided before one struck the pedestrian and crashed into a nearby building.

The collision occurred just before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and State Farm Drive. Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chad Heiser, who responded to the crash site, said the investigation is still ongoing, but preliminary evidence suggests that it was an accident.

Police said in a news release Friday night that a red Lexus SC 300 driven by Jacob Elias Elliot, 18, of Santa Rosa turned right from State Farm Drive onto Cleveland Avenue at the same time that another car that was not involved in the crash was turning right onto State Farm from Cleveland.

A silver Subaru BRZ driven by Deyvi Javier Pineda Arita, 20, of Santa Rosa was traveling south on Cleveland and switched lanes to pass the uninvolved car. As Arita’s car was switching back to the right lane, the Lexus had just begun to enter Cleveland when Elliot saw the Subaru approaching. In a last-second attempt to avoid a collision, he swerved to the right.

The rear passenger’s side of the Subaru swiped the front driver’s side of the Lexus as the Subaru continued south on Cleveland Avenue. As a result, the driver of the Subaru lost control and swerved into the curb on the west side of the road. The Subaru continued onto the sidewalk, where it struck the pedestrian, and into a commercial building.

Heiser said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name has not yet been released, pending approval from the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office, police said.

Arita was transported to a local hospital for treatment but did not sustain life-threatening injuries, Heiser said. Elliot was uninjured.

Police said both drivers are cooperating with the investigation, and that there is no indication that alcohol was a factor in the collision.

There were no passengers in either car, and no one else was injured in the crash.

Officers closed part of Cleveland Avenue between Russell Avenue and Terry Lane for about three hours to investigate the incident.

Kevin Sheehan, the service manager at the Wells Fargo across the street from the site of the crash, said the bank’s blinds were drawn at the time so he didn’t see what happened. He said, however, that he heard a loud bang and a car horn blaring. When he and his colleagues looked out the window, they saw smoke across the street.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.