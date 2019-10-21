Brexit deal voted down

LONDON — Lawmakers voted to withhold support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new Brexit deal, scuppering his hope of finalizing Britain’s exit plan at an extraordinary “Super Saturday” session in Parliament.

The humiliating defeat, however, did not deal a fatal blow to the withdrawal agreement he negotiated in Brussels. Johnson said he planned to press ahead and seek approval of his Brexit deal in the coming week.

Britain remains deeply divided over Brexit. On Saturday, organizers estimated that protests pushing for a second referendum drew 1 million people into the streets of London in on-and-off rain.

Johnson is relying in part on “Brexhaustion” to get his deal passed. Number crunchers said the outcome would be too tight to call, but there were ways he could secure a majority.

Saturday’s successful amendment, from Conservative Party rebel Oliver Letwin, was designed to box in Johnson — so he cannot force Britain to leave the European Union until lawmakers have scrutinized and passed all necessary legislation for an orderly exit.

Johnson’s allies branded it a sneaky attempt by an obstreperous Parliament to defy the will of the people and gum up Britain’s exit trajectory.

The vote was close: 322 in favor and 306 against.

It was an anticlimactic conclusion to a day when lawmakers gathered on a Saturday for the first time in 37 years, since Britain fought in the Falklands.

Johnson responded to the parliamentary beatdown with emphatic finger- jabbing. The prime minister insisted, “I’m not daunted or dismayed by this particular result.” He vowed that he would “not negotiate” a delay with the E.U. — which didn’t mean he wouldn’t ask for one.

As it turned out, the president of the European Council, Donald Tusk, announced late Saturday that the British government had notified the E.U. of its extension request.

“I will now start consulting E.U. leaders on how to react,” Tusk said.

Johnson had warned the House of Commons that “further delay would be bad for this country, bad for our European Union and bad for democracy.”

According to legislation passed last month, if a deal was not approved by 11 p.m. Oct. 19, Johnson was required to formally seek a three-month extension beyond the Oct. 31 deadline.

In an unsigned letter sent by the British prime minister to Tusk, the government requested a Brexit delay until the end of January 2020. The government said that if it managed to ratify the withdrawal agreement sooner, the extension could be shortened.

Most would stay in EU

European leaders are sick and tired of Brexit talks, but are almost certain to agree to a short reprieve.

“If Johnson asks the European Union to grant an extension, it should be approved, since a modified agreement on the terms of withdrawal has been reached,” Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics told his country’s LETA news agency. “It is in everyone’s interest that the Brexit is arranged in an orderly manner.”

After the action at Westminster, lawmakers on both sides of the Brexit divide required police escorts to get past the hostile demonstrators outside.

“Why do the so-called ‘People’s Vote’ protesters think it’s OK to abuse, intimidate and scream in the face of someone they don’t agree with,” tweeted cabinet member Andrea Leadsom.