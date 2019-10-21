Ex-Baltimore mayor Thomas D'Alesandro, Nancy Pelosi's brother, dies at 90

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 21, 2019, 7:35AM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

BALTIMORE — Thomas D'Alesandro III, a former Baltimore mayor and the brother of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has died. He was 90.

A spokesman for Pelosi said D'Alesandro died Sunday morning at his north Baltimore home after complications from a stroke.

Pelosi says in a statement that she and her family are devastated. She called her brother "the finest public servant I have ever known."

D'Alesandro served as Baltimore City Council president and then as mayor from 1967 to 1971, a position his father, prominent Maryland politician Thomas D'Alesandro Jr., also held. The elder D'Alesandro also served as a state delegate and congressman.

The younger D'Alesandro didn't seek re-election as mayor and went into private law practice.

Pelosi says D'Alesandro is survived by his wife, Margaret, his five children and his grandchildren.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine