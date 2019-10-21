Surfer dies off Mendocino County coast

Surfing Sunday in Mendocino County turned deadly for a Philo man, found floating in the water off a popular Point Arena surfing cove, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald Harris, 58, had gone to Point Arena Cove early Sunday morning and headed into the water. He paddled out about 100 yards and told another surfer he wanted to go out further, sheriff’s Lt. Shannon Barney said Monday.

After about five minutes the man hadn’t come in.

“Another surfer paddled out to check on him and found him floating in the water with his surfboard next to him. He brought him in to shore and began CPR,” Barney said.

Firefighters and other emergency personnel were called just after 8:30 a.m. about a surfer in distress. Arriving paramedics took over CPR but the man couldn’t be revived and he was pronounced dead at 9:21 a.m.

A report on social media of a kayaker in trouble in the same area turned out to be the surfer, Barney said.

