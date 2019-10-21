Man sprays bear repellent during Southern California Trump protest

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 21, 2019, 10:23AM

SANTA MONICA — Authorities in Southern California say a supporter of Donald Trump was arrested after spraying bear repellent on a small crowd protesting the president at the Santa Monica Pier.

Santa Monica police say pro-and anti-Trump demonstrators were shouting at each other Saturday when a scuffle broke out.

A video posted online shows a man wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat circling the crowd and then unleashing a torrent of spray from a canister. Officials say nobody was seriously hurt by the repellent, which is similar to pepper sprays used by police.

The Los Angeles Times reports authorities arrested a man who could face charges including violating the terms of his parole from a previous weapons violation. His name was not released.

Investigators are trying to determine whether a second man also sprayed the crowd.

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/

