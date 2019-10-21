Pedestrian killed in sidewalk crash was Santa Rosa woman

A pedestrian killed Friday after being hit by a vehicle in west Santa Rosa was identified Monday as a Santa Rosa woman.

The woman was Juanmin Liao, 58, according to the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office.

Liao was walking on a Cleveland Avenue sidewalk Friday afternoon about 3:50 p.m. when she was hit by a car whose driver had lost control in a collision, according to Santa Rosa police.

Driver Deyvi Javier Pineda Arita, 20, of Santa Rosa hit the pedestrian when his Subaru ran up onto the sidewalk, police said.

Arita had been southbound on Cleveland and was changing lanes to pass a car at the same time another vehicle turned onto Cleveland. One driver swerved to avoid a collision but the Subaru swiped the front driver’s side of a Lexus driven by Jacob Elias Elliot, 18, of Santa Rosa. The Subaru then went onto the sidewalk and into a building, police said.

Liao died in the impact. Arita was injured and taken to a hospital. Elliot wasn’t injured.

The crash remained under investigation Monday.

