Rohnert Park mobile home fire likely started in bathroom electrical outlet

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 21, 2019, 5:21PM
Authorities said Monday a fire that ignited Friday morning at a Rohnert Park mobile home likely started in an electrical outlet in the bathroom.

Investigators won’t be able to determine the exact cause of the fire because the home at the Rancho Grande senior mobile home park sustained too much damage, said Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Deputy Chief Mike Bates.

The blaze appears to be an accident, Bates said. Three people lived in the home, but only two were there when the fire started. One man was taken to Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and was released soon after.

All three residents were displaced by the fire, since the home was a total loss. The blaze caused about $154,000 in damage, not including the cost of replacing the contents of the home.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

