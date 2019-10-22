Winery founder Robert Rue dies at 73

Industrious and inquisitive, Robert Rue kept plenty busy with his day jobs. But the Santa Barbara native and longtime Sonoma County resident also ached to farm wine grapes.

In 1973, the welder and future industrial gases executive and his wife, Carlene, bought a 10-acre home with nearly century-old zinfandel vineyards in Fulton, north of Santa Rosa. For almost 30 years they sold their Russian River Valley grapes to well-known wineries: Martini & Pratti, Cline, Ravenswood and Mark West Vineyards.

“He worked nonstop,” Kimberly Michalik of Santa Rosa said of her father.

In 2001, a potent desire to make wine produced the first bottles that wore the Robert Rue Winery label. In 2010, the Rues opened their own winery and tasting room on Wood Road, off Fulton Road south of River Road.

An independent review that year praised the Rues’ hospitality and the wines made with the help of winemaker Carol Shelton.

The review noted the small-production winery “is unique in character in that, not only are the zinfandel vines over 100 years old, but also the vineyard is sprinkled with petite sirah, alicante bouschet, and carignane. Yes, an old field blend where all the grapes are harvested together. That is how wine was made in the old days.”

As Robert Rue Vineyard & Winery attracted accolades, Rue continued to work his regular job: He’d ascended the ladder into management at the Airgas branch in Santa Rosa, which distributes industrial, medical and specialty gases. But he had to retire from Airgas in 2012, and step back from most of his responsibilities at the winery. A medical crisis derailed his life.

His daughter, Michalik, said a cancer diagnosis led to removal of his prostate, and after the surgery he contracted sepsis, then developed the onset of dementia.

“After he woke up from surgery, my dad was never the same,” Michalik said.

Robert Rue lost himself to Alzheimer’s disease. He died July 17 at the age of 73.

He was born in Santa Barbara on Oct. 22, 1945 and began his life there. On Tuesday, his birthday, his family will scatter his ashes off the Santa Barbara coast.

Robert Rue wasn’t yet a teenager when his parents moved their family from Santa Barbara to Monte Rio. He started high school at El Molino High in Forestville and transferred to Santa Rosa High.

As a young man he went to work at a Mobil service station in central Santa Rosa owned by Joseph Carreira. Rue counted among his luckiest days the one in 1965 when he met the boss’s daughter, Carlene. They married and Robert Rue adopted Carlene’s daughter from a previous marriage, Kristine.

From the gas station, Rue went on to learn welding, then he started a career delivering and selling acetylene and other gases. He would work for Airgas for more than 40 years, for much of that time taking other work as he could find it.

Michalik said she was just a baby when, in the early 1970s, her dad found a side job helping Gene Muzio with his Fulton-area vineyard.

“When it came time for Mr. Muzio to sell his ranch, he offered to carry a note for Bob and Carlene in order for them to buy the 10-acre vineyard and ranch house from him,” Michalik recounted.