Serious injuries for Santa Rosa driver in Highway 101 crash

Santa Rosa resident Eduardo Rocha suffered serious injuries after being thrown from his rolling car in a crash this weekend off Highway 10, according to the CHP.

Rocha had been speeding prior to his 12:20 p.m. crash Saturday near River Road, said CHP Officer David deRutte Monday.

Witnesses said he was driving faster than the limit and near River Road swerved to the right and then lost control, deRutte said. His 1996 Toyota Camry ran off the west side of the highway and overturned, throwing him out and to the ground.

He was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital by ambulance but Monday wasn’t listed as a patient and it wasn’t clear late Monday afternoon if he’d been transported to another hospital.

No other vehicles were involved. An off‑duty emergency medical technician was driving in the area, saw the crash and stopped to help, deRutte said.

The crash remained under investigation Monday.

