Serious injuries for Santa Rosa driver in Highway 101 crash

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 21, 2019, 3:51PM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Santa Rosa resident Eduardo Rocha suffered serious injuries after being thrown from his rolling car in a crash this weekend off Highway 10, according to the CHP.

Rocha had been speeding prior to his 12:20 p.m. crash Saturday near River Road, said CHP Officer David deRutte Monday.

Witnesses said he was driving faster than the limit and near River Road swerved to the right and then lost control, deRutte said. His 1996 Toyota Camry ran off the west side of the highway and overturned, throwing him out and to the ground.

He was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital by ambulance but Monday wasn’t listed as a patient and it wasn’t clear late Monday afternoon if he’d been transported to another hospital.

No other vehicles were involved. An off‑duty emergency medical technician was driving in the area, saw the crash and stopped to help, deRutte said.

The crash remained under investigation Monday.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine