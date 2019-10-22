Yuba-Sutter area CHP officer struck by DUI suspect, sustains serious injuries

The California Highway Patrol has identified the Yuba-Sutter area officer who was seriously injured early Saturday morning after allegedly being struck by a DUI suspect while directing traffic.

As of Monday morning, Officer David Gordon remains in “critical but stable” condition, CHP Yuba-Sutter said in a Facebook post.

With permission from his family, the CHP revealed Gordon has undergone seven hours of surgery for compound breaks in his leg and a broken arm, among multiple other severe injuries.

“(H)is spleen was removed to treat internal bleeding, he is facing surgery Wednesday for multiple pelvis fractures, a broken jaw, and a broken shoulder blade,” the post continued. “This list is by no means all-inclusive of the extent of his injuries. Officer Gordon is facing a long recovery.”

Gordon was hit by a dark gray SUV, careening around a curve, as he and a partner had exited their patrol vehicle to direct traffic around malfunctioning crossing gates. The collision happened on Highway 99 north of Live Oak at about 1 a.m. Saturday.

Gordon’s partner was able to get out of the way, but the speeding vehicle struck Gordon, Sgt. Nelda Banuelos told The Bee over the weekend. Gordon was flown to a Sacramento hospital.

The unharmed officer chased down the driver, who had exited the SUV and attempted to flee, and took him into custody. Banuelos said investigators believe the driver was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Officers arrested Lucas Julian Nelson, 21, who was booked into the Sutter County jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and DUI with great bodily injury.

Nelson, whose bail was set at $50,000, has since been released, jail records show.

Gordon is a Yreka native and 13-year CHP veteran who began his career with the Santa Rosa office. He has spent more than a decade with Yuba-Sutter office, Monday’s Facebook post by the CHP said.