Polling for Sonoma County fire services sales tax boost shows little margin for error

5% said fire/disaster preparedness was their top concern, falling short of infrastructure at 8%.

25% of those polled said affordable housing was their top concern, followed by 18% who said homelessness was their top concern.

87% said fire protection was important when asked the question directly, good for the top result among all issues.

The smallest level of opposition could derail a potential half-cent county sales tax increase for firefighting services, according to a poll paid for by Sonoma County, but officials still are eager to put the $42 million question to voters next March.

EMC Research of Oakland did the polling, which showed support for the measure right at the two-thirds majority threshold needed to pass a tax increase in California. With a 3.9 percentage point margin of error, those results concerned county Supervisor Susan Gorin, as well as EMC President Ruth Bernstein.

“I’m not here to say you will win,” Bernstein said. “We think this is going to be challenging.”

Supervisor James Gore was more optimistic.

“Hell, yeah,” he said to laughter. “I’m not concerned. Let’s do it.”

With the unique ballot measure, the county would request tax money for other governmental entities, each with the prerogative to request money on their own. The measure has grown out of a working group of Sonoma County fire officials established in March to identify “more efficient, effective and sustainable fire response, emergency alert and wildfire capabilities.”

Tim Aboudara, president of the Santa Rosa Fire Fighters union, listed four key areas for funding: emergency alert and warning systems; recruitment of firefighters; vegetation management; and equipment and facilities. All of those, Aboudara said will require firefighters — about 200 more on top of 350 career firefighters throughout the county today.

Sonoma County supervisors likely will vote at the board’s Nov. 5 meeting to put the measure on the ballot, and the final language may require some of the nearly 30 county fire districts to consolidate over time.

Then the work starts to persuade the public that also faces the prospect of a quarter-cent sales tax extension to pay for the SMART commuter rail line for the next 30 years to approve sales taxes that in some cities will be higher than the state-allowed 9.25% limit — a limit from which county leaders have already secured an exemption.

Berstein said it will be important to cash in on community trust in firefighters, and have those firefighters, in uniform, walking door to door to build support for the ballot measure. Such a move would raise questions about how closely the county will hew to state campaign laws prohibiting the spending of public money on ballot measures.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, who has worked on the ad hoc committee, said she talked with County Counsel Bruce Goldstein, and said officials need to continue to investigate.

“We need to buck up and put on our T-shirts and stickers and knock on doors during unpaid hours,” Hopkins said.

The countywide ballot measure is expected to cost the county between $279,000 and $420,000, said Deva Proto, Sonoma County clerk-recorder-assessor and registrar of voters.

And supervisors already have agreed to pay Rob Muelrath’s consulting firm up to $435,000 for its work related to the ballot measure.

Part of that work involved the polling, which showed fire and emergency services overall lagging behind housing, homelessness and infrastructure among residents’ top priorities. Just 5% of those polled considered fire or disaster preparedness as a top concern, compared to 25% who cited affordable housing.

However, when asked how important fire protection was overall, the issue rose to the top, with 87% of those polled calling it important, including 60% who said it was very important.

The polling showed highest support among those polled for wildfire prevention and improved warning systems, as well as bolstering the county’s ability to attract and retain qualified professional firefighters and emergency medical technicians.

EMC also engaged focus groups, which showed the deadly October 2017 fires still were top of mind for many. And residents are still concerned about inadequate warnings in 2017, when county emergency management officials failed to launch its emergency alert system.

Hopkins said persuading voters will require the county to be honest about its fire service shortcomings.

“We need to acknowledge our safety net is stretched thin,” Hopkins said, adding that firefighters can be their own worst enemy, showing up and getting the job done regardless of resources. “I think it’s critical to acknowledge we need more. Our current level of service provision is inadequate.”

