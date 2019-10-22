Shooting at Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa

At least one person was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning at Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa, where police had the campus and two adjacent schools on lockdown amid an armed search by officers for the shooter.

Police locked down the continuation high school as well as adjacent Santa Rosa High School and Santa Rosa Junior College, while blocking traffic in the area, hoping to locate the shooter in the area, according to initial police scanner reports.

“We had a shooting on the campus of Ridgway High School this morning. Right now we have an outstanding suspect. We have one victim. It doesn’t appear to be an active shooter situation at this time,” said Santa Rosa police Sgt. Summer Gloeckner.

The city’s SWAT team was arriving to search the campus and a drone also was being used on the effort.

There were witnesses to the shooting, which apparently happened at the front of the school after class had started. Police were called at 8:56 a.m., Gloeckner said.

She said the male victim was being treated at a local hospital and it wasn’t initially clear how seriously he was hurt. An initial scanner report indicated the victim had a stomach wound.

The area takes in the city’s largest collection of school campuses, spanning about 170 acres and serving thousands of high school and junior college students.

Police were talking to witnesses and initial information indicated the shooter may have had a handgun in a backpack.

Officers were attempting to track the shooter, working from a limited description including that he was Hispanic, wore a black hoodie sweatshirt, acid-washed jeans, had short hair and was carrying a black Jansport backpack. He also was described as being in his mid- to late teens.

At 9:12 a.m. Santa Rosa police issued a public alert that the three schools have been locked down for a shooting at the school.

“I’m shocked. It’s crazy,” said worried Petey Rodriguez, whose daughter, 17, is a senior at the school.

