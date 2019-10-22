National Weather Service issues red flag warning for North Bay signaling increased wildfire risks

With winds up to 60 mph expected over North Bay mountains, the National Weather Service has declared a red flag warning starting Wednesday and continuing through Thursday afternoon.

The warning indicating weather conditions are expected that will increase wildfire risks begins at noon Wednesday for all of Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties, including the coast, valleys and higher elevations, meteorologist Ryan Walbrun said.

Stronger winds are expected Saturday night into Sunday across the Bay Area, he said, noting that October is the heart of fire season, the month when both the Oakland hills fire of 1991 and the North Bay wildfires of 2017 erupted.

“Don’t let your guard down,” Walbrun said.

Pacific Gas & Electric said Monday it is considering a preemptive power shutdown that could affect 200,000 customers in 16 counties, including 33,600 in Sonoma County. Customer notifications began Monday and the utility said it would make a decision on the outage Wednesday morning.

Deanna Contreras, a PG&E spokeswoman, said Tuesday that 28,460 Sonoma County customers have been notified that they may be included in the shut-off.

Red flag warnings are among the criteria PG&E uses to turn off power as a means of preventing wildfires caused by the company’s equipment.

The warning set for Wednesday starts in the North Bay, where winds on the coast and in the valleys are expected at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. In the mountains, winds are expected at 15 to 25 mph, gusts at 30 to 40 mph and 60 mph over the highest peaks.

The warning will spread to the East Bay at 3 p.m. Wednesday and the Santa Cruz Mountains at 7 p.m. as the windy conditions work their way south, Walbrun said.

The oncoming fire weather conditions in the North Bay are not as strong as October, 2017, and “more on a par” with conditions on Oct. 10, when PG&E shut off power to more than 700,000 Northern and Central California customers, he said.

“I wouldn’t want to minimize it, especially for your area,” Walbrun said of the new red flag warning.

Public officials blasted PG&E for poorly managing and overextending the previous outage, while the utility said it found more than 100 instances of equipment damage due to high winds.

