Bike rider seriously injured in Petaluma Hill Road crash

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 22, 2019, 1:19PM
Updated 55 minutes ago

A Cotati bike rider pedaling along Petaluma Hill Road during the night was hit by a car and seriously injured, according to the CHP Tuesday.

Officers are investigating what happened, including whether Andrew Civin, 34, may have turned into the path of an oncoming car, said CHP Officer David deRutte.

Civin, who was wearing a helmet, suffered major injuries in the 12:05 a.m. crash and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. It appeared he was being transferred to Stanford University Medical Center, deRutte said.

Both Civin and driver David Lloyd of Santa Rosa had been northbound on Petaluma Hill Road when they collided just south of Crane Canyon Road, east of Rohnert Park. No impaired driving was suspected, deRutte said.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

