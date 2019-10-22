Trump administration unveils new water rules for California

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 22, 2019, 1:59PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SACRAMENTO — The Trump administration has unveiled a new plan to govern California's water usage that has alarmed environmental groups for its potential impact on endangered species.

The plan would give more water to farmers. An analysis by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service says the plan "will not jeopardize threatened or endangered species."

The plan includes spending $1.5 billion to support endangered fish. The government would also monitor rivers for endangered fish, with commitments to reduce pumping when they are present.

But Doug Obegi at the Natural Resources Defense Council says the monitoring programs don't work because endangered fish species populations, like the delta smelt, are too small.

He said it is likely environmental groups will challenge the rules in court.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine