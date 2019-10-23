PG&E moves ahead with power outage in Sonoma County, 16 other Northern California counties

PG&E officials Wednesday afternoon will start cutting power in Sonoma County and 16 other Northern California counties due to increased fire risks and company officials are contemplating another planned outage this weekend due to strong winds and more fire weather.

Wednesday’s outage will start at 3 p.m. for nearly 27,000 Sonoma County customers, as part of the utility’s preemptive move to pull the plug on about 179,000 customers stretching from the North Bay to the Sierra foothills. Power could start to return Thursday afternoon in some areas but it could take until early in the weekend to get all customers restored, officials said.

“The decision has been made. We are moving forward,” said Deanna Contreras, a PG&E spokeswoman.

It’s PG&E’s second temporary blackout this month, and even as utility officials plan and execute this outage, they are looking toward the weekend and the chance they’ll have to do it again.

“PG&E meteorologists have indicated there could be the need for another (public safety power shutdown) event over the weekend,” Contreras said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a weekend outage was a possibility, not a plan, Contreras said. “We’re monitoring the weather closely. One has not been called at all for the weekend.”

Sonoma County fire officials Wednesday geared up for the current fire weather, bringing added engines and firefighters on duty. But fire chiefs too were analyzing weekend forecasts warning of a more serious threat for fire than current forecasts for this outage event.

“All eyes now are starting to turn toward Saturday night,” Sonoma County Fire Chief Mark Heine said Wednesday. “The weather service is predicting a much stronger wind event, another round of red flag warning, and (a possible) PG&E public safety shutdown.”

This mid-week wind event looks to be similar to the one earlier in October, officials said. The National Weather Service is labeling it a “moderate‑ to high level” event but currently the weekend winds forecasted are being considered a very high threat, Heine said.

“That’s still a few days out. Things can change,” Heine said.

Wednesday afternoon the first outages will start about 2 p.m. in the Sierra foothills, followed by those in the North Bay and finally pockets of San Mateo and Kern counties were expected to have electricity turned off about 1 a.m. Thursday.

Locally, the shutdown was expected to include all or parts of Santa Rosa, Larkfield, Windsor, Healdsburg, Geyserville, Cloverdale, Kenwood, Glen Ellen, Sonoma, Boyes Hot Springs, and along the north coast in Stewarts Point and Annapolis.

This outage comes during a red flag warning the National Weather Service issued for strong, hot and dry winds blowing through Northern California, which is at peak dry point in the fire season. The worst of the weather is expected to start about noon Wednesday and last until about 4 p.m. Thursday.

PG&E could start restoring power Thursday afternoon in some areas. However, utility officials warned it could take up to 48 hours after the wind dies down and power lines have been checked for damage, and then any damage is repaired, before everyone has electricity restored.

Santa Rosa officials anticipated losing power to traffic signals at about two dozen intersections during the Wednesday afternoon commute. The city said it will put up temporary stop signs at intersections with the most traffic and urged drivers to approach intersections without working signals as if they were four-way stops.