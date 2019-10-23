One dead in Upper Lake house fire

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 23, 2019, 7:05AM
Updated 25 minutes ago

One person died in a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Upper Lake, Cal Fire said.

Firefighters responded to the blaze about 4 p.m. on the 1400 block of East Highway 20, near the Robinson Rancheria Resort and Casino, said Cal Fire Capt. Shannon Criss. Criss said one person was home at the time and died in the fire. The victim’s identity was not released Tuesday night.

Firefighters contained the fire by about 7 p.m. Criss did not know how much damage the fire did to the single-family home, and an official from the Northshore Fire Protection District, which responded to the fire, couldn’t be reached for comment as of press time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Criss said.

