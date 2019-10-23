Santa Rosa police: Victim, suspect in Ridgway High School shooting had ongoing rival gang dispute

An ongoing dispute between two Ridgway High School students with ties to rival street gangs culminated Tuesday morning, when one shot the other in front of the Santa Rosa campus and then slipped into a classroom while it was under lockdown after the shooting.

Santa Rosa Police Capt. John Cregan said Wednesday detectives reached that conclusion after dozens of interviews with Ridgway students, some of whom witnessed the gunfire on Ridgway Avenue near Morgan Street just before 9 a.m., and from interviews with the victim and 17-year-old suspect arrested Tuesday in the classroom on suspicion of attempted murder.

“There’s been several face-to-face confrontations out in the community that led up to this,” Cregan said. “This has been an ongoing dispute that has been going on in the last few weeks.”

The victim, a 16-year-old boy shot twice in his upper body, was released from the hospital Tuesday night in stable condition, Cregan said.

The boy had been rushed to the hospital by a friend after the shooting. Surveillance camera footage from the school and witness statements helped trace the suspect to a nearby classroom, where he and other students were on lockdown for 2½ hours.

Police have learned the handgun used in the shooting was .32-caliber Ruger revolver, which they say the suspect stashed in a backpack that he put the bag in a car that left the scene after the shooting.

A separate Ridgway student was identified as the driver of the vehicle, though detectives were still determining whether the teen knew the gun was in the backpack and whether he intended to hide it from police, Cregan said.

Officers found the gun Tuesday night in bushes on Brittain Lane, off of West Third Street in Santa Rosa, he said, noting it was dumped there by an unknown person.

“We were able to uncover information that the firearm had been discovered in the area,” Cregan said.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.