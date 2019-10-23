Key takeaways from ambassador's testimony on Ukraine

WASHINGTON — Maybe it was a quid pro quo after all.

A top U.S. diplomat told House impeachment investigators that President Donald Trump was withholding military aid to Ukraine unless the country's president went public with a promise to investigate Democrats.

William Taylor's 15-page opening statement — delivered Tuesday as part of a closed-door deposition — is now central to the impeachment inquiry. It contradicts Trump's repeated denials, and details what Taylor says was a pressure campaign against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Democrats and a company linked to the family of Trump's potential 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Democrats said that they were shocked and disturbed by what they heard.

A look at the key takeaways from Taylor's statement:

PUTTING UKRAINE'S LEADER 'IN A PUBLIC BOX'

In his statement, Taylor recounts conversations with other officials in the Trump administration, including Ambassador Gordon Sondland.

While Sondland told lawmakers he had spoken with Trump before reassuring Taylor on Sept. 1 that there was no quid pro quo with Ukraine, Taylor remembers the call with Sondland differently.

"During that phone call, Ambassador Sondland told me that President Trump had told him that he wants President Zelenskiy to state publicly that Ukraine will investigate Burisma and alleged Ukrainian interference in the 2016 U. S. election," Taylor said in the statement. Biden's son, Hunter, served as a board member of Burisma Holdings.

Crucially, according to Taylor, Sondland said "everything" Ukraine wanted was contingent upon Ukraine opening an investigation, including the military assistance approved by Congress that Trump was holding back.

"He said that President Trump wanted President Zelenskiy 'in a public box,'" Taylor said.

___

KEPT IN THE DARK

Taylor testified he took over the embassy in Ukraine earlier this year, after the ousting of former Ambassador Maria Yovanovitch. He spoke with her about the job offer, and she urged him to go, "both for policy reasons and for the morale of the embassy." (Yovanovitch testified to impeachment investigators earlier this month that Trump had her removed from Ukraine.)

But he felt increasingly in the dark, as did others, about what was really happening with Ukraine policy. He was even kept in the dark about Trump's call on July 25 with Zelenskiy.

"Strangely," Taylor said, "even though I was Chief of Mission and was scheduled to meet with President Zelenskiy along with Ambassador Volker the following day," he received no readout of the call from the White House. "The Ukrainian government issued a short, cryptic summary."

___

THE TWO CHANNELS

Taylor detailed an unusual arrangement for U.S. policymaking involving Ukraine — an official channel through the State Department and a "highly irregular" channel.

That irregular channel, Taylor told lawmakers, involved Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal lawyer; Sondland; U.S. special representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker; and Energy Secretary Rick Perry. The group was so well-connected in Washington that they could operate outside of the official State Department channels, he said. And they did.

Members of the group also took strides to avoid having their conversations documented, Taylor said.

In one instance, Sondland told Taylor that he didn't want some U.S. officials to listen in to a call in June. The next day, when the call was to take place, Sondland said he wanted to "make sure no one was transcribing or monitoring" as Zelenskiy joined the call, Taylor said.