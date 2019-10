Tell us: Are you affected by the latest PG&E outage?

PG&E announced Wednesday it will shut off power to 200,000 customers in Northern California, including almost 27,000 in Sonoma County, due to increased fire risk. It is the second such planned power outage in a month.

Are you impacted by the shut-off and want to share your story? Please contact Reporter Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com.