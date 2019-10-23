Some Santa Rosa schools canceling classes Thursday due to PG&E outage

Several Santa Rosa-area schools will dismiss students early Wednesday and remain closed Thursday, amid PG&E’s planned power outage affecting about 27,000 customers in Sonoma County.

Maria Carrillo High School, Rincon Valley Middle School, Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter School and Hidden Valley Elementary School will close early Wednesday and won’t have classes Thursday.

A Friday reopening will depending on how quickly PG&E restores power. All four Santa Rosa City Schools’ campuses plan to end school by 2 p.m. Wednesday and have canceled afterschool programs.

More school closure information from other county schools is expected to be available after PG&E begins shutting off the power to the North Bay about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Check back for updates.