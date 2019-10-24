1 person, 2 dogs dead in Upper Lake house fire; cause still unknown

The person who died in a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Upper Lake was trapped inside with two dogs, firefighters said.

Firefighters from the Northshore Fire Protection District responded to a house fire at 4:14 p.m. on the 1400 block of East Highway 20, near the Robinson Rancheria Resort and Casino. Bystanders told officials that one person was trapped inside the single-family home, the district said in a news release.

Firefighters attempted to locate and rescue the individual, but were unsuccessful because of the severity of the blaze. Officials later found the victim, who died in the fire, along with two dogs.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

The cause of the fire was under investigation as of Wednesday evening, the district said.

