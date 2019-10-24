1 person, 2 dogs dead in Upper Lake house fire; cause still unknown

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 23, 2019, 9:29PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The person who died in a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Upper Lake was trapped inside with two dogs, firefighters said.

Firefighters from the Northshore Fire Protection District responded to a house fire at 4:14 p.m. on the 1400 block of East Highway 20, near the Robinson Rancheria Resort and Casino. Bystanders told officials that one person was trapped inside the single-family home, the district said in a news release.

Firefighters attempted to locate and rescue the individual, but were unsuccessful because of the severity of the blaze. Officials later found the victim, who died in the fire, along with two dogs.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

The cause of the fire was under investigation as of Wednesday evening, the district said.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine