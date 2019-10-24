Historic photos show how people dressed up for Halloween 100 years ago in Sonoma County

JANET BALICKI WEBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 24, 2019, 5:55AM

Costumed revelers compete for prizes, kids bob for apples and families trek to rural enclaves to pick pumpkins — Halloween is in the air in Sonoma County.

The annual fall celebration can be traced back to the ancient Celts who honored their dead with a harvest festival called Samhain. Through the years, European revelers continued the tradition, setting out gifts of food and treats to appease wandering spirits. Celebrants also donned spooky costumes and lit bonfires to ward off ghosts.

The Christian holiday of All Saints Day, started by Pope Gregory III in the eighth century, incorporates some of the traditional rituals of Samhain. The day before All Saints became All Hallows Eve, our present day Halloween. Today we celebrate the holiday with costumes, trick-o-treating, jack-o’-lanterns and fall festivals.

Click through our gallery above to see images of Sonoma County residents celebrating Halloween way back when.

